Historic school site in Waco to become a neighborhood with affordable homes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new neighborhood is coming to Waco, and it’s at the site where the historic Sanger Avenue Elementary School once stood.

The plan is to build what’s called a pocket neighborhood or a neighborhood with only a few dozen or so homes. A Waco-based organization called Grassroots Community Development is spearheading what’s called Renaissance at Sanger Avenue.

”Folks, they called the old school the Silk Stocking School, so it was the richer part of town where they used to have all their elementary kids go there,” Mike Stone, executive director of Grassroots Community Development, said.

Right now developers are focused on making sure all the proper infrastructure is in place. That involves installing water and sewer lines for the homes that will eventually be there.

According to Waco History, a website run by Baylor University historians, Sanger Avenue Elementary School opened in 1904. The school closed in 1974, and in 2008 arsonists set the vacant building on fire. In 2010 it was demolished and now the school’s arch is the only remnant that remains.

”Our hope is that we’ll be able to salvage some of the brick from the arch, we want to use the brick as steps to every one of the houses,” Stone said.

Once all is said and done Renaissance at Sanger Heights will have a total of 25 single-family homes.

”They’re going to range in size from about 1,200 square feet to 2,000 square feet for the homes,” Stone said.

Grant money from the City of Waco will help lower the cost of six of the homes to a more affordable price tag.

”We’re all about the neighbors that are renting in the community to buy these houses, that’s our ultimate goal,” Stone said.

Crews will start building the homes next fall. Grassroots Community Development said it’s too early to say how much any of them will cost.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.