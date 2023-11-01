Killeen police seize multiple firearms, marijuana in traffic stop

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department seized multiple firearms, marijuana and a large amount of money during a traffic stop Monday.

On Oct. 30 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent near Greengate Drive in reference to shots fired.

When officers got on scene, police say they saw a silver SUV driving away from where the shots came from.

Shortly after, police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Polk Drive.

Officer noticed the driver of the car was wearing ear protection for shooting firearms and saw an unholstered pistol in the middle seat, according to police.

A search was done of the vehicle and police say they found five firearms, 8.7 grams of marijuana and $950.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail on outstanding warrants.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

