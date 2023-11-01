KWTX Launches “First Alert Weather”

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For over 60 years KWTX has been the most trusted weather team in Central Texas. From Roy Cook, to Rusty Garrett, to the team we have now, we have been providing the vital information you can trust to keep your family safe (Clip of Rusty Jarrell coverage & my coverage of Salado). And now we are stepping up our commitment to keep you informed & safe during severe weather with our First Alert Promise.

Our first alert promise means that we will alert you days out in advance for upcoming weather systems to keep you aware(10 day clip), hours in advance of developing storm systems so you can plan your day(morning show clip), and when severe weather is moving through Central Texas we will give you those crucial extra minutes of lead time so you can keep your family safe.

Part of our First Alert promise is our ability to provide you vital information first with our advanced, market leading, technology. From the most technologically advanced storm chasing vehicles in Central Texas with our Weather Edge & Explorer, to our exclusive new radar in Hamilton, to the largest Skycam network in Central Texas, we have the ability to see storms earlier and with more detail.

So here’s what you can expect from us… we will give you as much lead time as possible to plan for upcoming weather events. Now we know Central Texas weather can change dramatically, and we know forecasting it can be a little tricky. But we are going to give you the information you need as far out in advance as possible, and then we will adjust the forecast as needed as we get closer to the impactful weather.

Once we are within 72 hours of a likely significant severe weather event we will issue a “First Alert Weather Day”. We do this, because this is an easy way for you to know that this is weather you need to take seriously.

And when we have a “First Alert Weather Day”, we will keep you alert not only on TV, but also across all of our digital platforms. Including the most downloaded weather app in Central Texas, our “KWTX First Alert Weather App”.

Download the KWTX First Alert Weather App (KWTX)

With the most resources, the best technology, and the most experienced weather team in Central Texas, you can trust the KWTX First Alert Weather Team to keep informed on day-to-day weather and to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

The most experienced weather team in Central Texas. (KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.