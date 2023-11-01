Road rage incident leads to arrest, authorities find several firearms

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was arrested following a road rage incident in Central Texas.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Oct. 24 to a report of a road rage disturbance on IH-35 near Abbott.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered one of the involved parties had drugs and several firearms in their possession.

The illicit items were seized and the driver was taken into custody.

“Road rage is an ever growing issue in today’s world. As the roadways get more crowded it becomes more crucial to be aware of other motorists and your surroundings while driving. Add firearms to that and it can become even more dangerous,” said Sheriff Rodney B. Watson.

TXDOT tips to avoid aggressive driving:

-Stay calm and keep your emotions in check.

-Plan ahead and anticipate delays.

Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate

-Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.

-Give angry drivers plenty of room.

-Avoid eye contact.

-Use the left lane only when passing.

-Use your horn sparingly.

-Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.

-Don’t yell obscenities, respond to aggressive drivers, or make inappropriate hand gestures.

-If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911.

