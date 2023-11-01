Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Road rage incident leads to arrest, authorities find several firearms

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered one of the involved parties had...
During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered one of the involved parties had drugs and several firearms in their possession.(Hill County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was arrested following a road rage incident in Central Texas.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Oct. 24 to a report of a road rage disturbance on IH-35 near Abbott.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered one of the involved parties had drugs and several firearms in their possession.

The illicit items were seized and the driver was taken into custody.

“Road rage is an ever growing issue in today’s world. As the roadways get more crowded it becomes more crucial to be aware of other motorists and your surroundings while driving. Add firearms to that and it can become even more dangerous,” said Sheriff Rodney B. Watson.

TXDOT tips to avoid aggressive driving:

-Stay calm and keep your emotions in check.

-Plan ahead and anticipate delays.

Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate

-Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.

-Give angry drivers plenty of room.

-Avoid eye contact.

-Use the left lane only when passing.

-Use your horn sparingly.

-Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.

-Don’t yell obscenities, respond to aggressive drivers, or make inappropriate hand gestures.

-If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room

Latest News

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues
Swatting calls
Temple Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident