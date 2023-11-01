Advertise
Temple Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a “swatting” incident in which they responded to a false emergency call.

Officers were dispatched around 9:02 a.m. Oct. 31 to the 1400 block of South 5th Street for reports of shots fired with two victims sustaining injuries.

“Numerous officers responded to the area, closing a section of South 5th Street. Throughout the duration of this incident, several details were discovered, which led officers to believe this to be a “swatting” incident,” said the city.

Swatting is defined as the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of emergency services personnel to a particular address. False calls of this nature are dangerous and consume large amounts of police resources.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence, who were safe and unaware of the emergency call.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

