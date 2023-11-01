Temple police locate grenade, Fort Cavazos personnel called to remove it

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department says they found a live grenade Wednesday afternoon.

Temple PD says officers responded to the 800 block of South 5th street on reports of a grenade at the location.

When officers arrived, they found the device and confirmed it was a secure live grenade.

Police say they notified Fort Cavazos Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel, and they are on their way to remove the grenade.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.

