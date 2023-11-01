Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of the vehicle that left the scene of a hit-and-run crash Oct. 27 has come forward, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded to 18th Street and Proctor Avenue and found a 41-year-old man who had been hit by two separate vehicles.

Police say the man was walking in the roadway when the first vehicle hit him. The driver of the first car stopped to provide aid to the man.

Shortly after, a second vehicle hit the same man but did not stop and continued driving, according to police.

The man was moved to a hospital, where police say he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

