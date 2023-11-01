Waco woman accused of hitting another person with her car during an argument

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman has been arrested for hitting a man with her car, according to an affidavit.

Janeisha McLeain has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

The affidavit says on Oct. 31, 2023, McLeain and Demerrion Crayton got into an argument.

The argument led McLeain to get in her vehicle and assault Crayton by hitting him with her car, according to the affidavit.

A witness saw Crayton roll over the hood of McLeain’s vehicle, the affidavit states.

McLeain is being held in McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

