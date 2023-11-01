Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco woman accused of hitting another person with her car during an argument

Janeisha McLeain
Janeisha McLeain(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman has been arrested for hitting a man with her car, according to an affidavit.

Janeisha McLeain has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

The affidavit says on Oct. 31, 2023, McLeain and Demerrion Crayton got into an argument.

The argument led McLeain to get in her vehicle and assault Crayton by hitting him with her car, according to the affidavit.

A witness saw Crayton roll over the hood of McLeain’s vehicle, the affidavit states.

McLeain is being held in McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez
Guatemalan sentenced to 20 years in prison in kidnapping, solicitation
Affidavit: Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child while on a work trip in Waco
Killeen police seize multiple firearms, marijuana in traffic stop
Temple police locate grenade, Fort Cavazos personnel called to remove it