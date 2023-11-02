Advertise
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years

FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in nearly four years, according to People magazine.

The legendary singer was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, preventing her from performing.

Earlier this year she canceled the remaining dates for her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour.

She had been working hard on her recovery but was unable to prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, a press release stated.

People reported Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.

The singer posed in the locker room and posted photos on social media, thanking the team for meeting her family after the game.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” Dion said in the post. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!”

The Canadiens vice president of communications also posted photos alongside Dion on Instagram thanking the singer for her generosity.

“The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family,” the post read in French.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord), according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation.

The foundation explains that symptoms include muscle rigidity, stiffness and painful spasms in the muscles of the trunk, including the back and limbs.

Only about one of every 1 million people get this condition. It’s not known what causes it, and there’s no known cure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

