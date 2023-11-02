Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Crews battle massive fire in downtown Marlin

This is the fourth fire in downtown since July 2022
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are actively battling a large fire in downtown Marlin near the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic.

Firefighters received a call around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 2 at the 260 block of Coleman Street, where a fire broke out involving a medical records building and a flower shop.

Several crews from surrounding areas in Falls County are helping, as well as crews from Bellmead.

Marlin previously had a fire in April 2023 when a fire broke out in a hold in the downtown area. Also, a fire in the 200 block of Live Oak Street on Oct. 22. Cameron Electrics also in downtown also burned down in July 2022.

Map of downtown fires
Map of downtown fires(KWTX)

The scene remains active as crews are using tank water to avoid disrupting operations downtown.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media
Once all is said and done Renaissance at Sanger Heights will have a total of 25 single-family...
Historic school site in Waco to become a neighborhood with affordable homes
KWTX News 10 at Six
Historic school site in Waco to become a neighborhood with affordable homes
Duck hatched at Central Texas High School becomes beloved by students, staff