Crews battle massive fire in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are actively battling a large fire in downtown Marlin near the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic.

Firefighters received a call around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 2 at the 260 block of Coleman Street, where a fire broke out involving a medical records building and a flower shop.

Several crews from surrounding areas in Falls County are helping, as well as crews from Bellmead.

Marlin previously had a fire in April 2023 when a fire broke out in a hold in the downtown area. Also, a fire in the 200 block of Live Oak Street on Oct. 22. Cameron Electrics also in downtown also burned down in July 2022.

Map of downtown fires (KWTX)

The scene remains active as crews are using tank water to avoid disrupting operations downtown.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

