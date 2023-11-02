Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Here’s when and where the Texas Rangers’ celebration, parade will take place after World Series win

(CBS News Texas)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The parade for the 2023 World Champs, the Texas Rangers will be in Arlington’s Entertainment District, Friday at 12:15 p.m.

The parade will start at the southwest part of Globe Life Field, near Lot A, go clockwise around the entertainment district and end back at Globe Life Field, near Lot T.

(MLB)

“How much excitement is this?!” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said Thursday morning.

Mayor Ross said the post parade celebration will be in the plaza of Texas Live!, where the team will address the crowd.

He suggests Rangers fans get out early to secure their spots for the celebration. Attending the parade and parking will be free.

Free parking surrounding Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium will be open to the public at 8 a.m. The Live! by Loews parking garage, Cowboys parking Lot 4 and Rangers’ parking lots A, B, R and T, all located inside the parade route, will be closed to vehicles before and during the festivities.

The City of Arlington says they will provide photos and video coverage of the celebration on their social media channels, @CityofArlington on FacebookInstagram and X.

The following streets surrounding Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium will be temporarily closed for the parade route by 10 a.m.:

  • Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive
  • AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway
  • Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive
  • E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way
  • Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way
  • Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Emily Flores
Classroom Champions: Lorena’s Emily Flores
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia grabs his left side after his swing during the eighth inning in...
Rangers slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer to miss the rest of the World Series
Classroom Champions: Robinson's Ryland Pledger
Classroom Champions: Robinson’s Ryland Pledger
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center left, stands on the sidelines during an NCAA college...
Baylor’s offense struggles early, falls 30-18 in Big 12 matchup against Iowa State