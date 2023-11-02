Here’s when and where the Texas Rangers’ celebration, parade will take place after World Series win

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The parade for the 2023 World Champs, the Texas Rangers will be in Arlington’s Entertainment District, Friday at 12:15 p.m.

The parade will start at the southwest part of Globe Life Field, near Lot A, go clockwise around the entertainment district and end back at Globe Life Field, near Lot T.

(MLB)

“How much excitement is this?!” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said Thursday morning.

Mayor Ross said the post parade celebration will be in the plaza of Texas Live!, where the team will address the crowd.

He suggests Rangers fans get out early to secure their spots for the celebration. Attending the parade and parking will be free.

Free parking surrounding Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium will be open to the public at 8 a.m. The Live! by Loews parking garage, Cowboys parking Lot 4 and Rangers’ parking lots A, B, R and T, all located inside the parade route, will be closed to vehicles before and during the festivities.

The City of Arlington says they will provide photos and video coverage of the celebration on their social media channels, @CityofArlington on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The following streets surrounding Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium will be temporarily closed for the parade route by 10 a.m.:

Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive

AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway

Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive

E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way

Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way

Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way

