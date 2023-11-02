Advertise
Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

