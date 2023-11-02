Morning frost expected, but we’re warming up quickly from here!

This is it, y’all! It’s another cold start to the day with morning temperatures dipping close to, if not a little above or below, freezing! We’re seeing widespread frost start to form across the area too so you may need some extra time to get the frost off of your windshield this morning. Once the sun comes up, the warming trend will officially commence! We’re expecting highs today to warm into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies overhead. South winds are returning today so that’ll help to boost our afternoon highs AND our morning lows too. Morning lows Friday will only dip into the low 40s and afternoon highs will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Friday night football games may be a bit on the cool side with 7 PM temperatures in the upper 60s dipping into the upper 50s by the end of the games.

The warming trend continues through the weekend and will likely kick up a notch as we move into next week! Highs Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows staying mild in the low-to-mid 50s. We’re expecting a few extra clouds to move in Saturday and Sunday, but it’ll be a sun-splashed and phenomenal weekend of weather, if not a little bit breezy. Highs rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure settles across the Gulf of Mexico. The ridge of high pressure isn’t going to be in the perfect spot to bring us record-breaking temperatures, but it’ll likely be just close enough to help to prevent rain from forming with our next cold front pushing through likely on Thursday. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding timing of Thursday’s front and it could move through as early as Wednesday night or as late as Friday, but the front will likely come through dry with only a 10% chance of rain. Highs should slowly slide into the 70s next Thursday and Friday with 60s on Veteran’s Day. Moisture could make a return aloft behind Thursday’s front and there’s for sure a chance for rain at some point during Veteran’s Day weekend.

Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

