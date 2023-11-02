‘A piece of my heart is missing’: Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home in the 2800 block of Forest Trail when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it slipped off into someone’s bag,” Smith says.

She says that she always wears her ring because her husband is now a long term care facility and this ring was the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got sick.

“I could just go to Kay’s and get a new one. But that’s not the same, it’s not from him. It’s a piece of him that I can carry everyday, since he’s not living with us anymore. A piece of my heart is gone with that ring being gone,” Smith explains.

Only about five minutes went by before she noticed it was missing, but they had surges of groups so it could be anywhere. She is asking that anyone who came through the Forest Trail neighborhood to look through your child’s candy bag or bucket and see if you find it.

“It was late, everyone had to go to bed for school and for work. I don’t think most bags have been gone through yet. Check your bags, check your kids bags,” Smith says.

Misti is offering a $500 reward to whoever brings it back to her, if you find it you can message Misti here.

