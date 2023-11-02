Temple woman accused of stabbing another person during an argument

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman was arrested for stabbing another person in the leg during an argument, an affidavit says.

Sharome Quenna Keyondranek Fields has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On Oct. 16, 2023, an officer with the Temple Police Department was sent to a home in Temple on reports of a stabbing.

When the officer arrived, they saw Fields leaning against a car and the victim, Alivia Polston, inside with a towel on her leg covering a fresh wound, according to the affidavit.

Polston told the officer that her and Fields got into an argument about Fields disrespecting Polston’s mom and issues over Polston’s vape, the affidavit states.

The argument led to a fight between the two and while Polston was walking away she says she noticed she had been stabbed in the leg, the affidavit says.

The owner of home allowed the officer permission to search it, and the affidavit says the officer found a knife with blood on it in the bedroom where a blood trail began through the house.

After searching the home, the officer talked with Fields.

Fields made a written statement saying there had been a disagreement between her and Polston, the affidavit says.

She continues, saying she fell by a mattress in the bedroom where she kept a knife, according to the affidavit.

Fields says she grabbed the knife and stabbed Polston in the back of the leg as Polston was running away, the affidavit says.

Fields was arrested and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

