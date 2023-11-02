Tibbits trial day 3: Co-defendants in shooting of Arp biker say they didn’t know victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two co-defendants took the stand on Thursday in the third day of trial proceedings against a Waco man accused in the shooting death of an Arp motorcyclist.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, was arrested on May 6 of 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards had been found shot to death at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Arp on May 2, and a following investigation led to the arrest of Tibbits and two others. Tibbits is accused of being a part of the “Cossacks,” a motorcycle gang. The prosecution claims that Tibbits shot and killed Edwards because Edwards, as a member of the “Cossacks 1%” was impersonating a member of the “real” Cossacks gang. The state said that Tibbits and at least one of his co-defendants were shooting at Edwards from the truck, though they said determining which man fired the killing shot does not matter, as each shooter had the intent to kill.

Tibbits’ co-defendants, both of whom previously pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and are serving 22-year sentences in prison, gave testimony that provided new details about the incident where Edwards was killed. The Smith County District Attorney’s office has asked KLTV not to name these men.

Co-defendant 1 described the Cossacks 1% gang as “fakes” and “counterfeit.” He said that he and Tibbits carried out 5-10 “hunting missions” against Cossacks 1% members as a means of punishing the so-called imposters. Co-defendant 1 said that when he, Co-defendant 2 and Tibbits were in Tyler, they saw Edwards wearing Cossacks 1% colors and were given the order to “smoke him.” Co-defendant 1 said he shot at Edwards at least six or seven times, but testified that he did not even know Edwards’ name until he was arrested.

Co-defendant 1 said that after shooting Edwards, the trio fled the scene and arrived at the house Kenneth Crenshaw, a fellow Cossacks member. Crenshaw testified that he stayed in his house the entire time the trio was there. But Co-defendant 1 said they burned their clothes and cut up their guns into pieces as Crenshaw’s house, things Crenshaw said he did not witness. Those guns would later be placed into a bucket of cement that was then dropped into (and later recovered from) the Sabine River. Co-defendant 1 said he was able to commit the act of shooting and then go about his life because he was able to “compartmentalize,” but said he ultimately found out about Edwards’ death after he became worried and attempted to look on the internet for information about what they’d done. He also said that he ultimately decided to agree to a plea deal because it was what was best for his family and not for himself.

The defense did not question Co-defendant 1.

Co-defendant 2 described Tibbits as one of his closest friends and said the two went on at least five hunting missions. He said that Co-defendant 1 and Tibbits, who are from Waco, were in the Tyler area prior to the shooting so that they could celebrate Co-defendant 2 moving into a new house in Longview. He testified that “Josh and [Co-defendant 1]” shot at Edwards, but said that he did not think they killed him and only “put him down hard.” Co-defendant 2 said they then went to Crenshaw’s house to cut up their guns and put them in concrete. They then left Co-defendant 2′s truck at Crenshaw’s house overnight and departed after being picked up by Co-defendant 2′s brother.

Co-defendant 2 said that he did not believe that this was an act of organized crime because “it wasn’t planned or premeditated.” He said that he’s not testifying because he was able to cut a deal with prosecutors, but because it’s the truth.

Det. Jason Railsback with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they never would have found the guns in the Sabine River had Co-defendant 2 not told them where to look.

“The odds of us finding that in the Sabine River are pretty small,” Railsback said.

Railsback also said Tibbits quickly rose through the ranks of the Cossacks due to his “willingness to do what he was told.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.