Trial begins for shooting of elite cyclist

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - Opening statements were made in the trial of Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas in May 2022.

Prosecutors say Armstrong was fueled by romantic jealousy when she shot Wilson.

In addition to the murder charge, Armstrong also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

She went to Costa Rica right after Wilson’s death and was missing for more than 40 days.

She was eventually arrested in Costa Rica and was extradited to the United States in July of 2022 to face charges.

