Warming trend has started

South winds have returned with a blocking high west of the state and we are really going to start warming things up around here. Our highs today were in the low 60s... that’s where our morning temperatures will be in just a few short days. It’s not a flip-flop warm up, but rather, a gradual transition to warmer weather over the next few days. Morning lows Friday start above freezing but still chilly. Tomorrow looks like low 40s to start, and low-to-mid 70s for the afternoon. Friday night football games may be a bit on the cool side with 7 PM temperatures in the upper 60s dipping into the upper 50s by the end of the games.

The thaw continues into the weekend with the peak of this ‘heat wave’ coming for the first few days of next week. We will see several days next week with highs in the low 80s. Record highs for us next week are in the upper 80s and low 90s so records should hold, but it will be rather warm for November standards. We typically see highs in the low to mid 70s this time of year.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Time to make some outdoor plans for the weekend. It’s a gorgeous one! Highs Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows staying mild in the low-to-mid 50s. We’re expecting a few extra clouds to move in Saturday and Sunday, but it’ll be a sun-splashed and phenomenal weekend of weather, if not a little bit breezy. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Our next front comes next week, but this one doesn’t bring a significant cool down and it really won’t bring much in the way of rain either. Only a small chance as it pushes in late next week. The front does shut off the warming trend and bring seasonable weather back for a few days. Our first ‘real’ chance for rain comes on Veteran’s Day. There’s a 30% chance, as it looks now, & with extra clouds around it will likely keep highs in the upper 60s.

