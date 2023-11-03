Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues

Latest News

Sid with Ted Williams who was the Rangers first ever manager.
First ever pitching Coach of Texas Rangers rears baseball legacy in Central Texas
Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on...
Brooke Shields says she had a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water
Julie with Sid
First Ever Pitching Coach of Texas Rangers Rears Baseball Legacy in Central Texas
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection