5 New Video Games You Should Check Out In November 2023 | The Download

Ah yes the thanksgiving season. A time to reflect on what you’re thankful for. Me? I’m thankful for one of the best years in video games to date. And November is set to continue that trend with a cornucopia of great games releasing this month. I’m Andrew Hamilton, here to guide you through some of the biggest titles in your November Download.

Talos Principle II:

A.I are coming for our jobs and the good developers over at The Talos Principle II know it. So why not sharpen your mind on some of the most brain tinglingly difficult puzzle out there. It’s the literal least you can do to better yourself for the oncoming robotic uprising. Which you can catch a glimpse of here, where you’re born into a biological human-less world ruled by robots. Take on mind-bending puzzles while waxing poetic on what it means to be sentient. Pass the turning test with The Talos Principle II available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Windows PC and Mac.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2:

It’s been 2 years since we last had new Super Smash Bros content and the void is ever growing. Which is probably why last year, Nickelodeon decided to throw their hat in the ring with Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, which released to “meh” reviews. Now with the feedback of players and another year worth of experience they are back and ready to throw down. A greatly expanded roster featuring nicktoon favorites such as Jimmy Newtron, Aang and Invader Zim, more tight controls, actual voice lines and wide range of other improvements has this entry shaping up to be brawling good time. Challenge Ren and Stimpy to an Agni Kai when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 launches November 7th for PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III:

Bravo six going dark. Call of Duty is doing the unthinkable and release gasp another game this year. That’s right following on the massive success of Modern Warfare 2...no not that one...yeah that one, Infinity Ward is set to release the action-packed Modern Warfare 3. Not to be confused with 2011′s Modern Warfare 3, this Modern Warfare 3 will see the rise of Russian terrorist Makarov as Captain Price and Task Force 141 attempt to prevent World War 3. If your confused about why this is also called Modern Warfare 3 let me explain –deep inhale- 2019 saw a reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise of Call of Duty games, but later it was revealed to be a prequel of sorts to the original Modern Warfare, then 2022 roles around and gives us Modern Warfare 2 which has a similar structure to both the story of the original Modern Ware Fare and Modern Warfare 2. So, it was more like Modern Warfare 1.5 -another deep inhale- Now Modern Warfare 3 will see a culmination of both the new storylines and also combine elements from 2009′s Modern Warfare 2 and 2011′s Modern Warfare 3. See its really quite simple. Multiplayer will remain mostly unchanged but will feature every map from 2009′s Modern Warfare, now fully remade for modern gamers. Also, Zombies. Stay Frosty when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10th for PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections:

Believe it! Everyone’s favorite demon-fox housing ninja is back with a new entry in the long running Ultimate Ninja Storm series. Relive favorite moments from the anime, including the bromance that is Naruto and Sasuke, as well as an all-new original storyline created just for this game. Featuring a truly insane amount of characters to pick from Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is looking to be the ultimate Naruto experience. Get ready to relive the epic story of the Shinobi world when Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections releases November 17th for PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Nintendo Switch and PC.

Super Mario RPG:

Only 90′s kids will remember this one. Super Mario RPG is one of the coolest things Nintendo ever did with the characters of Mario and it’s coming back fully remade from the ground up for Nintendo Switch. Join Mario and friends as they seek out the super star and try to stop bowser from achieving his dastardly goals. But most importantly, BIIIIIG YOSHIIIII –yoshi sound effect- Power up with a mushroom when Super Mario RPG returns anew on November 17th exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

So many great games so little time, but hey at least the year is almost over, and my wallet can finally rest easy knowing no more...what’s that...oh they stacked the first two months of next year full of massive games?...Neat. Better get to enjoying some of these great titles before that backlog gets out of control. You can find a full list of all the games releasing in November over on our website KWTX.com just head over to the Hardwired Games section. If you like what I do here and want to see more head on over to our YouTube channel and subscribe. Now go out there and play some games. For Hardwired, I’m Andrew Hamilton.

