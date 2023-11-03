92-year-old Texas Rangers superfan witnesses team’s first ever World Series win in person

WAXAHACHIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There were a lot of longtime Rangers fans in the stands at Wednesday night’s World Series win, but none more so than 92-year-old Nola Pearman from Waxahachie.

“Last Wednesday, I said, ‘Mom, do you want to go to Arizona to the World Series game?’ And she said, ‘When are we going?” said Patti Junkin.

With her sign that read “I’ve waited 92 years for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series,” Pearman finally witnessed this moment in history. And as the players posed for photo ops, she did, too.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh my goodness!’” she said. “‘Oh my goodness, can I have your picture?’ and all this stuff, so it was fun. We had a lot of fun.”

Pearman, a season ticket holder, has been rooting on the Rangers since their inception.

“I just like to watch them play,” she said.

Through good times and bad, her loyalty never wavered.

“We just put up with it, you know,” the superfan said. “The next time it would be better. The beginning of the season, they won all those games...and then they started losing..and I thought, ‘Uh...what’s going on now?’”

Then the Rangers kept advancing through the playoffs, and she had a feeling this would be their year.

“Beating the Astros was pretty good,” Pearman said. “It was very exciting.”

And she’s already setting her sights on next year.

“That’s right,” she said. “We will be back.”

