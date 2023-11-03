Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

92-year-old Texas Rangers superfan witnesses team’s first ever World Series win in person

With her sign that read “I’ve waited 92 years for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series,”...
With her sign that read “I’ve waited 92 years for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series,” Pearman finally witnessed this moment in history. And as the players posed for photo ops, she did, too.
By ERIN JONES
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There were a lot of longtime Rangers fans in the stands at Wednesday night’s World Series win, but none more so than 92-year-old Nola Pearman from Waxahachie.

“Last Wednesday, I said, ‘Mom, do you want to go to Arizona to the World Series game?’ And she said, ‘When are we going?” said Patti Junkin.

With her sign that read “I’ve waited 92 years for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series,” Pearman finally witnessed this moment in history. And as the players posed for photo ops, she did, too.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh my goodness!’” she said. “‘Oh my goodness, can I have your picture?’ and all this stuff, so it was fun. We had a lot of fun.”

Pearman, a season ticket holder, has been rooting on the Rangers since their inception.

“I just like to watch them play,” she said.

Through good times and bad, her loyalty never wavered.

“We just put up with it, you know,” the superfan said. “The next time it would be better. The beginning of the season, they won all those games...and then they started losing..and I thought, ‘Uh...what’s going on now?’”

Then the Rangers kept advancing through the playoffs, and she had a feeling this would be their year.

“Beating the Astros was pretty good,” Pearman said. “It was very exciting.”

And she’s already setting her sights on next year.

“That’s right,” she said. “We will be back.”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues

Latest News

Insomniac Games and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reviewed on PS5
Amazing, Spectacular and a Joy From Start to Finish | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2( Review)
The fire is at the former Western Motel on Business Highway Business 6 and Ward Street.
Former motel now apartment complex burns down in Marlin
Good News Friday: November 3, 2023
Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker interview