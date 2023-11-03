Affidavit: Temple man accused of sexually assaulting a child

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child in an apartment, according to an affidavit.

Joshua Hernandez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

On Jan. 11, 2020, officers with the Temple police department were sent to an apartment for a welfare concern.

When officers arrived, they met with a juvenile who was the victim’s sister.

The victim’s sister told police that she had seen Hernandez perform sexual acts with the victim, an affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, officers entered the apartment and found the victim in the only bed in the apartment.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they refused to do a SANE exam, but they did identify the man in the apartment as Joshua and says they met at the park, the affidavit says.

The mother of the victim told police that the victim informed her mother that Hernandez had done sexual acts with them that night, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says detectives spoke with the victim where they confirmed that they had done sexual acts with Hernandez.

Hernandez was booked in the Bell County Jail on Oct. 31, 2023, where he is currently being held.

