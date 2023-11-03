Fire underway at former motel now apartment complex in Marlin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - An apartment fire is underway in Marlin a day after a massive fire destroyed a local floral shop and a medical records building in downtown.
The fire is at the former Western Motel on Business Highway Business 6 and Wart Street.
According to residents, all were able to evacuate as well as pets.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
