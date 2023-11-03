‘It was surreal’: Waco couple books last minute trip to Phoenix, witnesses historic World Series win

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rangers fans are still riding the high from Wednesday’s night win against the Diamondbacks in game five of the World Series, and a Central Texas couple was in the crowd to see it all.

Adam Lackey is a life-long Rangers fan and after watching game four, he knew he couldn’t miss the chance to watch Texas make history. So, he and his wife booked midnight tickets and were in Phoenix the next day.

“I always said if and when the Rangers go to the World Series, I was going to be there,” Lackey says.

Lackey is a teacher at Waco ISD and with game five having been on a school night, he had to get creative with his reason from missing work.

“I had a case of rangeritis, and I needed to see a specialist but that specialist was in Phoenix. We saw the specialist, and I’m cured,” Lackey says.

And he says it was more than worth it.

“Pure joy, excitement, I don’t know it was just a surreal moment,” Lackey explains. “Total strangers just high fiving, hugging each other, it was just an amazing feeling. It’s like your whole family, you don’t know each other but you’re all family and everyone is just excited for one another.”

Lackey says he has collected his fair share of memorabilia over the years, but the greatest souvenir is the memories and you can’t put a price on that.

