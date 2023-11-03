Man arrested by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection to Central Texas crash where one person was killed

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A wanted suspect in connection to being involved in a major crash where one person died in Central Texas has been apprehended by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Maikel Alpixar Espinosa, 44, has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly being involved in the Sept. 6, 2023 crash on Highway 6 in Valley Mills.

According to the Valley Mills Police Department, they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to apprehend Espinosa, who was known to reside near Houston.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect without incident at his residence.

Espinosa was transported and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, where he is $500,000 cash bond. He is awaiting transfer back to McLennan County to face proceedings.

