Marlin ISD holds Celebration of Champions to highlight thriving athletic program

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At Legion Field in Marlin Thursday night, the school district was highlighting the grit their athletes have on and off the field with their Celebration of Champions.

They brought out the band, the cheerleaders, and the community all to celebrate students in their athletic program.

The Celebration of Champions highlighted the successful seasons of the junior high volleyball team which is currently undefeated, the Varsity volleyball team which is going to the playoffs for the first time since 2009, and the Varsity football team which are district champs for the first time in 18 years.

Head football coach Ruben Torres says everyone, from administration to the community, have played a part in the power of their athletic program.

“I think if we can have a golden standard, across the board in academics and the way we expect our students to conduct themselves, it’s going to translate even greater onto the athletic department so we’re just very extremely happy for the volleyball girls and the junior high teams,” Torres says.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.