Near-record lows yesterday morning turn to near record highs mid-week!

If you’re a heavy metal music enthusiast, you’re probably used to a bit of whiplash. For the rest of us, the weather whiplash is going to have you doing a double-take at the forecast! Yesterday was the first freeze of the year for many locations with Waco staying only two degrees above the record low temperature. A quick warming trend has already commenced and we’re expecting to be within 3 degrees of next Wednesday’s record high of 89°! For all of you cool weather fans, we’re expecting our next cold front to push through late next week so it won’t be terribly hot for terribly long. The warming trend continues today and we’re starting out with morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s instead of the low-to-mid 30s with late-day highs settling in the low-to-mid 70s. It’ll be a PHENOMENAL day of weather and the gorgeous conditions are expected for tonight’s Friday night football games across the area. 7 PM temperatures in the mid-60s should slide to around 60° by the end of most of those games. The warming trend continues into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday morning featuring lows in the 50s with fog giving way to afternoon highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. We’ll probably see a few extra clouds overhead Sunday leading into what’ll be a warm and eventually rainy week next week. DO NOT FORGET ABOUT THE TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND! Set your clocks BACKWARD one hour Saturday night before you go to bed. The time change officially happens at 2 AM Sunday.

Temperatures early next week in the low 80s Monday will be joined by gusty south winds near 30 MPH helping to pump moisture into the atmosphere leading to warmer conditions and partly cloudy skies pretty much all week long. Highs will warm into the mid-80s on Election Day and on Wednesday too. The next cold front should swing through likely Thursday, but it could be as early as Wednesday night or as late as Thursday afternoon. If the front pushes through Wednesday afternoon, it’s possible that compressional heating ahead of the front could boost temperatures close to the record of 89°! Regardless of when the front moves through, we’re expecting highs to slide into the 70s Thursday with a 10% rain chance with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. The colder air will take a bit to filter in, and it won’t be until Friday that we feel a “chill” from the front with highs in the mid-60s. If we’re being honest, though, Thursday’s front is more a stage-setter for moisture to move in behind the front late Friday, Saturday, and maybe Sunday bringing us highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with decently high rain chances, especially on Veteran’s Day. Freezing temperatures are NOT expected at any point over the next 10 days.

