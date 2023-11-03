Sen. John Cornyn awards Central Texas school district $322k in federal grant for school safety

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn ,R-TX, has announced that Robinson Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $322,219 to improve security through school safety programs

The programs include violence prevention training for law enforcement, the addition of physical security like metal detectors, and the installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

This grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program.

A significant portion of this program’s funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.