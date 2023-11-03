Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Sen. John Cornyn awards Central Texas school district $322k in federal grant for school safety

Sen. John Cornyn
Sen. John Cornyn
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn ,R-TX, has announced that Robinson Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $322,219 to improve security through school safety programs

The programs include violence prevention training for law enforcement, the addition of physical security like metal detectors, and the installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

This grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program.

A significant portion of this program’s funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues

Latest News

Maikel Alpixar Espinosa, 44,
Man arrested by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection to Central Texas crash where one person was killed
With her sign that read “I’ve waited 92 years for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series,”...
92-year-old Texas Rangers superfan witnesses team’s first ever World Series win in person
Insomniac Games and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reviewed on PS5
Amazing, Spectacular and a Joy From Start to Finish | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2( Review)
The fire is at the former Western Motel on Business Highway Business 6 and Ward Street.
Former motel now apartment complex burns down in Marlin