Waco woman serves as heart and soul of special league that changes lives

WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to the ballgame where a selfless Waco woman serves as the heart and soul of a special league that changes lives.

“She doesn’t get enough credit. She doesn’t take credit. And she is the driving force behind 33 years of Challenger league,” Colleen Heaton, Nominator.

Michelle McCollum likes to stay behind the scenes, but her three decades plus of work in the dark, was finally brought to light with the Be Remarkable Award.

“The Challenger program started nationally in 1990 and we began the program here locally in 1991. And it’s a program now for youth and young adults that have mental and physical disabilities. And it gives them the opportunity to participate in the game of baseball. But even more important, it gives them the opportunity to be a part of a team to, you know, learn life lessons about teamwork and bonding with players,” Michelle McColum, Be Remarkable Winner.

Michelle is at ease when describing the mission of challenger league but isn’t quite as comfortable receiving credit.

“It is not me. It is a group effort for sure. And we owe a tremendous amount of thanks to the city of Waco, the city council, and to all of the people that have you know, we stood on their shoulders all these years as we got to this point,” Michelle McColum, Be Remarkable Winner.

But Colleen Heaton, who nominated Michelle for the Be Remarkable award was quick to highlight her role as a leader.

“You say it’s a team effort, but it is. You lead the team. Well, you made it. Thank you so much,” Colleen Heaton, Nominator.

“Give her a hand. That’s just incredible. For 33 years, thank you for your service. Thank you. Made such an impact on this community. It’s incredible. As part of the Be remarkable program, A firm donates $500 to you to use however you see fit for Challenger.

So, I figured that you could need a massage or something without. All right. Yeah. Yeah. You could treat yourself or whatever you decide you want to do. Well, your commitment to this program is just truly remarkable. Thankful for Colleen to nominate you and us to be able to come out and celebrate with you,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

