Warmer for the weekend

Friday night football games may be a bit on the cool side with 7 PM temperatures in the upper 60s dipping into the upper 50s by the end of the games. The thaw continues into the weekend with the peak of this ‘heat wave’ coming for the first few days of next week. Freezing temperatures are not expected at any point over the next 10 days. The weekend will be pleasant but warmer with highs back into the upper 70s/near 80. We will see several days next week with highs in the low 80s. Record highs for us next week are in the upper 80s and low 90s so records should hold, but it will be rather warm for November standards. We typically see highs in the low to mid 70s this time of year.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Time to make some outdoor plans for the weekend. It’s a gorgeous one! Highs Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows staying mild in the low-to-mid 50s. We’re expecting a few extra clouds to move in Saturday and Sunday, but it’ll be a sun-splashed and phenomenal weekend of weather, if not a little bit breezy. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change officially happens at 2 AM Sunday.

We’ve got some windy days coming up and the wind will be out of the south. Monday winds could gust near 30 mph. With the steady south breeze back - it continues to pull in more moisture and that leads to a warm, partly cloudy, and humid start next week. Our next front comes next week, but this one doesn’t bring a significant cool down and it really won’t bring much in the way of rain either. Only a small chance as it pushes in around Thursday, mainly to the south & east. The front does shut off the warming trend and bring seasonable weather back for a few days. Our next ‘real’ chance for rain comes on Veteran’s Day. Friday through Sunday next week look to be cloudy, cooler, and maybe a tad on the wet side -- all the more reason to enjoy some time outdoors this weekend.

