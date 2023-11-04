Advertise
Lorena Family speaks out on fire that destroyed their house

Joe Carnes and daughter Lianda Thornton spoke about their experiences
Joe Carnes and daughter Lianda Thornton spoke about their experiences
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -When the Carnes family returned from a normal grocery run, they noticed one of their dogs outside.

When they came closer to their home, Joe Carnes saw smoke.

“I took my shirt off to cover my mouth and go save my puppies,” Carnes says, “but I couldn’t make it past my bedroom door.”

Carnes immediately called for help when he realized what was going on.

Unfortunately, the puppies died, and their house was destroyed.

“I felt shattered, everything I owned was in there. I worked hard to try to make ends meet and keep the family going.”

Although they had the AC unit turned off, according to Carnes, the fire was caused by faulty wiring within the system.

Lorena Police and Fire were on the scene shortly after Joe had called for help, along with neighbors who donated essentials for his family.

While the family has received many donations of clothing and even furniture, they still have to find a place to live.

According to Carnes, the Red Cross was assisting them with getting back on their feet, but finding a house is taking time.

Joe is currently paying $170 per night at a hotel where his family can stay, and shares that it is becoming difficult to maintain.

He shares how the money “is coming out of his check” and things are starting to get financially difficult.

If you would like to help his family, click here.

To contact the Carnes family, you can reach Joe Carnes at (254) 791-3874

