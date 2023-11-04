Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Sergio’s Mexican Seafood Restaurant at 608 Austin Avenue in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 80.

according to the food safety worker, the following foods were not stored properly: the raw eggs, shredded cheese, barbacoa, and the cooked red salsa.

Those items were thrown out.

Also, a container of sour cream inside the cooler had a mold-like substance inside of it.

The food truck needed to be cleaned thoroughly and reinspected.

Dollar Store & Cafe at 1223 North 18th Street in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 83.

According to the food safety worker, some white and brown rice, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese had to be thrown out.

There was old food debris in some water that was used for dipping.

The bread inside the freezer has condensation dripping inside it.

There were no dates on the chicken tenders or raw chicken, and the fridge was nasty.

This place needed a reinspection.

Bush’s Chicken at 1009 east crest drive in lacy lakeview failed a re-inspection with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, the chicken gizzards, fried okra, and fries were not kept at the right temperature.

The manager says the heat lamp was not working properly.

Several sinks needed soap, and the kitchen needed cleaning.

This place also needed a reinspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Subway at 701 West Elms Road in Killeen.

According to the health department inspection, this place had “General sanitation is very good!!”

Submarine sandwiches and wraps that you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If you want to skip the bread, you can opt for a salad.

