Temperatures on the rise into the new week

IT’S TIME TO FALL BACK TONIGHT. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday, November 5th. Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed tonight. The warming trend continued into the weekend and will continue into the first half of the work week before another cooler and wetter weather pattern takes over Central Texas. After a cloudy and foggy morning, sunshine returned and warmed us up into the mid 70s to around 80°! Cloud cover continues to increase across Central Texas tonight into Sunday morning and we’re also expecting another round of patchy dense fog to develop. Expect mild and muggy conditions outside if you’re spending time outdoors in the morning. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s. The fog will gradually clear, but the clouds will hang around. We’re expecting highs to climb into the upper 70s with breezy south winds across the area.

Warmer than normal temperatures continue into the work week. Monday looks to have highs around 80° once again with partly cloudy skies and dry weather continuing. Stronger southwest winds begin to return for Tuesday and Wednesday - Which will help bring in some warmer and muggier air. Lows will be in the 60s with highs around the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Record highs for us next week are in the upper 80s and low 90s so records should hold, but it will be rather warm for November standards. Our next weather change arrives on Thursday - Putting an end to the above normal streak. Temperatures look to hold into the low to mid 70s on Thursday, which is where we should be this time of the year. The front may also help bring scattered showers and storms into Central Texas and could bring 0.25″ to 0.5″ in our area. Our long term forecast models are in AGREEMENT that the front will bring cooler and wetter weather. They are in DISAGREEMENT on when the rain clears out. One model has rain continuing into Friday and the other is dry. The cooler air will gradually dive south into Central Texas. Lows look to drop back into the 40s with highs in the 60s Friday, through the weekend, and into the early part of the following work week. We could see additional rounds of rain move in throughout Veterans Day weekend and into the following work week. Again there are disagreements in our forecast models on if a disturbance will pass through. IF that disturbance moves through, we could see widespread showers late Saturday, Sunday, into Monday and that could also bring another 0.5″ to 1″ of rain into our area. We’ll keep you updated as models get closer and into better agreement. For now plan for the warm, breezy, and dry weather through Wednesday, and then cooler and wetter weather by Thursday and continuing through Veteran’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.