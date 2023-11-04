Advertise
Temple man arrested after allegedly firing a gun outside family members home

Jason Villanueva
Jason Villanueva(Bell County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been arrested after firing off a round from a gun while standing outside a family members home and trying to enter the home, an affidavit says.

Jason Villanueva is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On March 2, 2023, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a home on Withersfield Lane on reports a firearm being shot.

The caller, Janie Torres, reported that Villanueva fired off a round while standing in front of her home, the affidavit says.

When officers arrived, the affidavit says they found Villanueva in the front yard and detained him.

The suspect said he shot the rifle in the air and police found a shell casing, an assault style rifle and a handgun magazine near the front door of the home, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Torres was very scared and crying.

Shortly after, Torres informed police that Villanueva was her nephew and her family was helping him by giving him a place to stay and finding him a job, the affidavit states.

Torres told police that Villanueva had come home after being out all night and appeared to be high on drugs, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Torres said she would not allow Villanueva in the house but did give him a blanket and a pillow and told him to sleep in the car until her husband came home from work.

Torres says she heard Villanueva going around her home, trying to open windows and ringing the doorbell.

Soon after, Torres said she was scared after hearing a gunshot and felt threatened because she did not know what Villanueva would do, the affidavit says.

Police collected witness statements and video evidence from the scene. In video from Torres’ ring camera, the affidavit says police saw the barrel of a gun hidden under a blanket Villanueva had over his shoulders.

Villanueva was booked on Oct. 10, 2023, in the Bell County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

