Heart of Texas Marine Corps holds 22nd annual Leatherneck Run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Marine Corps League 975 held their 22nd annual Roughneck Run at First Baptist Woodway on Saturday.

The race included a 5K, 10K and a fun run. All the proceeds went back to the Marine Corps League.

A cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 248th Marine Corps Birthday.

In addition to the run, donations were also collected for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.