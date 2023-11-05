Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Heart of Texas Marine Corps holds 22nd annual Leatherneck Run

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Marine Corps League 975 held their 22nd annual Roughneck Run at First Baptist Woodway on Saturday.

The race included a 5K, 10K and a fun run. All the proceeds went back to the Marine Corps League.

A cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 248th Marine Corps Birthday.

In addition to the run, donations were also collected for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Third annual Burgers and Brews festival took over in Bellmead
Workshop at Woodway church tackles ways to cope with childhood anxiety
Third annual Burgers and Brews festival took over in Bellmead
Bellmead Burgers
Lorena Family speaks out on fire that destroyed their house
Heart of Texas Marine Corps holds 22nd annual Roughneck Run
Leatherneck run