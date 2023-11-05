Advertise
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

On Nov. 5 at 12:00 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a crash on I-35 northbound near mile marker 345.

Texas DPS says a semi-truck changed lanes and crashed into another vehicle, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into another semi-truck.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco, where she died from her injuries, Texas DPS says.

Texas DPS identified the woman as 46-year-old Christena Monroe, of Arlington, and say next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

