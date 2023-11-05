Advertise
Third annual Burgers and Brews festival took over in Bellmead

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The third annual Burgers and Brews festival took place in Lions Park in Bellmead on Saturday.

The event featured free carnival rides, games, craft vendors, live music and food trucks.

The main attraction was the burger cook off competition that featured five teams.

News 10s Gordon Collier served on the judging panel the comprised of four total people.

For the brews portion of the festival, the event had a beer garden that featured selections from Bare Arms Brewing, Southern Roots Brewing Company and Waco Ale.

The festival will return next year on the first Saturday of November.

