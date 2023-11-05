Twin daughters of George W. Bush held book signing in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The twin daughters of George W. Bush, Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush, held their book signing Saturday at the Magnolia Silos.

The sisters recently published a children’s book called “Love Comes First.”

The book talks about family and new siblings.

During the signing people were able to get a signed copy of the book and a photo with the sisters.

