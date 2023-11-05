Workshop at Woodway church tackles ways to cope with childhood anxiety

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a conversation that doesn’t always see the light of day: mental health. But that’s exactly what the Crestview Church of Christ discussed with dozens of parents and caregivers at the Anxiety in Children workshop on Saturday.

With some pipe cleaners and straws small groups of 4 to 6 members built models of brains. Each player took a turn drawing cards with different life experiences to determine whether they get a straw or a pipe cleaner to add to their model.

”Participants will learn how if you just use pipe cleaners your structure is just not built the same,” licensed mental health professional Emily Burrow said.

Emily and her husband Shaun Burrow own Envisioned Counseling and Consulting and led the workshop. The pair said the exercise was meant to teach parents and caregivers the importance of children having a strong support system.

”One of the major reasons we love coming into churches to provide these types of resources is that we can come together and share and actually reinforce and encourage one another,” Shaun, who is also a licensed mental health professional, said.

Later on in the exercise, participants added weights to their brain models.

”Once you get older in life, 6, 7 or 8 years old you have things that come into your life that could be toxic,” Emily said. “That’s when you start hanging weights on your structure.”

After the activity wrapped up, the Burrows led the groups on ways parents can spot anxiety triggers or other vulnerabilities in their children.

”It’s a workshop to teach parents what anxiety in children might look like as well as how to create resilience in your child,” Emily said.

Although the class was a first for Crestview Church of Christ, minister of the word Jordan Hubbard said it won’t be the last.

”We’re excited about establishing a Christian counseling center in our community,” Hubbard said. “We want to do ongoing events for this.”

The Burrows recently opened the Crestview Christian Counseling Center at 510 Austin Avenue. The center offers a variety of services that cover a variety of topics including bullying, grief, emotional abuse, anxiety, and depression. Anyone needing help is encouraged to reach out to the center at 254-224-5757.

