6 shot in Galveston motorcycle rally, suspect arrested

GALVESTON, Texas (CNN) - Several people are injured following a shooting at a large motorcycle rally in Galveston Saturday night.

Police say the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Peddis Ray, was detained at the scene and had a gun. In all, a total of six people were shot.

One victim is in critical condition, but the rest are expected to make a full recovery.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was related to the Lone Star Rally.

Police say Ray claimed to be a gang member, and they believe he was targeting rival gang members.

Ray is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is at $60,000

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.