Bosqueville foundation surprises teachers with $25K in grants

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A small Central Texas school district is doling out big bucks in grants to deserving educators.

Bosqueville ISD’s Excellence in Education Foundation (BEEF) awarded $24,805 to teachers in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

“These funds will be used to purchase materials or fund experiences that will directly impact student success,” said foundation board member Jana Dvorsky.

The grant-winning teachers were surprised in their classrooms with oversized checks.

Teachers applied for the grants to fund everything from communication devices to student CPR and first aid training, flexible seating, dual credit classes and even a field trip to Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas for third graders.

Megan Olive is a kindergarten teacher who received a grant she will use for rugs.

“The reason we really needed new rugs was to be able to have ownership and accountability of their carpet spot,” Olive said. “We also all wanted to have carpets that had letters and letter sound associations so kids could help with that. Each of the carpets comes with a letter activity such as leapfrog, beginning sounds, middle sounds so we’re really excited about this.”

The foundation hosted BBQ dinners and golf tournaments to raise funds and it said the grants would not be possible without the help from very giving community.

“The support of the community is integral to our success in fulfilling our mission to link community resources of time, money, services, and expertise with the needs of our schools to enhance and complement the educational mission of Bosqueville ISD,” Dvorsky said.

In the past 11 years, BEEF has awarded more than $260,000 in innovative teaching grants and senior scholarships.

