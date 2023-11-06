Central Texas hunters prepare as Texas white-tailed deer season begins

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas hunters are preparing as Texas white-tailed deer season begins.

There are many places’ hunters can go in Central Texas, but Texas Parks and Wildlife says hunters should be aware of the areas they are allowed to hunt.

They also advise hunters to familiarize themselves with bag limits and other restrictions based on what county they are hunting in.

This information can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife here.

Texas white-tailed deer hunting season runs until January.

