Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas hunters prepare as Texas white-tailed deer season begins

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas hunters are preparing as Texas white-tailed deer season begins.

There are many places’ hunters can go in Central Texas, but Texas Parks and Wildlife says hunters should be aware of the areas they are allowed to hunt.

They also advise hunters to familiarize themselves with bag limits and other restrictions based on what county they are hunting in.

This information can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife here.

Texas white-tailed deer hunting season runs until January.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Downtown building on fire in Marlin
Crews battle massive fire in downtown Marlin

Latest News

Central Texas hunters prepare as Texas white-tailed deer season begins
Central Texas hunters prepare as Texas white-tailed deer season begins
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast