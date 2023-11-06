Advertise
Killeen man indicted after accidentally shooting wife

Terry Lee Valentine, 73,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide by the Bell County grand jury, on Nov. 1.

Terry Lee Valentine, 73, is charged with criminally negligent homicide after allegedly shooting his wife on accident while showing a gun to her nephew.

The Killeen Police Department was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. May 27 to the report of a shooting victim at the 5200 block of La Terraza Lane.

According to the affidavit, police arrived and talked to Valentine, who told them that “he was showing a small derringer-style revolver to the victim’s nephew. He stated that the derringer held four rounds .22 magnum ammunition.”

Valentine told police he normally keeps only three live rounds for safety and took it apart as required to unload it.

“The suspect then cocked the derringer to demonstrate to the nephew on how to fire the weapon by dry-firing the handgun. The derringer still had one round left inside when the suspect pulled the trigger, the gun fired,” said the affidavit.

The bullet struck his wife on the left side of her head, who was found under a blanket by police.

Chu Cha “Chay” McGranahan-Valentine, 79, was later pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Valentine told police he had been hinting with firearms at 7 years old, served in the military and owned multiple firearms.

Valentine admitted that “he forgot there was a live round in the chamber of the derringer, and that he failed to maintain discipline at the time the handgun was discharged.”

Valentine was originally being held at the Bell County Jail with a $50,000 bond but has since been released, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

