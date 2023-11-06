Advertise
Killeen Police search for theft suspects at Wal-mart

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify these males or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for two suspects in connection with a theft at a Walmart.

The Killeen Police Department was dispatched Aug. 17 to the Walmart Super Center at 1400 Lowes Blvd in reference to a theft.

According to police, the victim was at the self-checkout, when the two men passed by her and stole her purse.

The first suspect is described as a thin build Black man, approximately 6 feet tall, with dreadlock-style hair and tattoos.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, purple Nike shoes and a gold necklace.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who is approximately 6 feet tall.  He was last seen wearing a multicolor pattern short-sleeved sweater top, shorts, black Crocs, and sunglasses while holding a black drawstring bag.

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify these males or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

