Killeen Police search for theft suspects at Wal-mart

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for two suspects in connection with a theft at a Walmart.

The Killeen Police Department was dispatched Aug. 17 to the Walmart Super Center at 1400 Lowes Blvd in reference to a theft.

According to police, the victim was at the self-checkout, when the two men passed by her and stole her purse.

The first suspect is described as a thin build Black man, approximately 6 feet tall, with dreadlock-style hair and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, purple Nike shoes and a gold necklace.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a multicolor pattern short-sleeved sweater top, shorts, black Crocs, and sunglasses while holding a black drawstring bag.

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify these males or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.