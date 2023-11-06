Advertise
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Prairie View A&M

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday night.(Anthony Scott)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Details are limited but authorities are investigating a shooting that led to a large law enforcement and EMS response late Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. along FM 362 and Cameron Rd. near Prairie View A&M.

According to a post shared Sunday afternoon on the Waller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there was a large gathering in that area for a party that had been approved by the county judge.

Video share with KBTX overnight shows multiple first responder vehicles in the parking lot of the Buc-ee’s in Waller, which is down the road from where the gathering was happening.

(Waller County Sheriff's Office)

