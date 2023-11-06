New Poll: Trump leads Biden in five of six key battleground states

Advertise
FILE PHOTOS: President Biden and former President Trump.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KWTX) - A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College reveals former president Donald J. Trump is leading President Joe Biden in five key battleground states.

The poll, released a year before the 2024 presidential election, revealed more bad news for Biden’s reelection campaign as the president works to dispel low voter approval numbers.

It shows Trump beating Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania by margins of 3 to 10 percentage points among registered voters.

Wisconsin, the sixth so-called battleground state in the, was the only state Biden managed to beat Trump, albeit, only by a margin of 47 to 45 percent.

The poll prompted former President Obama’s senior adviser David Axelrod to suggest Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a Tweet on the social media platform X, Axelrod wrote, Axelrod wrote, “It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm.”

Axelrod said Biden’s poll numbers “send tremors of doubt” through the Democratic Party.

“If he continues to run, (Biden) will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” Axelrod asked.

According to the poll, in Arizona, a state Biden flipped in 2020, Trump garnered 49 percent support compared with Biden’s 44 percent.

In Georgia, a state Biden narrowly won in 2020, the president secured 43 percent support compared with Trump’s 49 percent.

The poll shows Trump with a wide lead over Biden in Nevada, 52 percent to 41 percent.

In Michigan, Trump received 48 percent support compared with Biden’s 43 percent.

Trump garnered 48 percent in Pennsylvania, while Biden had 44 percent support.

