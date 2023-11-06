Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference semifinals

Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference semifinals
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Dynamo (14-11-9, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Real Salt Lake (14-12-8, fifth in the Conference during the regular season)

Sandy, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake +126, Houston +189; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference semifinals.

RSL is 9-12-7 in conference play. RSL is second in the MLS with 178 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

The Dynamo are 12-9-7 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 8-0-0 when they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored seven goals and added three assists for RSL. Brayan Vera has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Amine Bassi has 11 goals and two assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Brayan Vera (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Christian Arango (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Houston Astros
Reliever Hector Neris declines $8.5 million mutual option with Houston Astros
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to his touchdown pass to Eagles' A.J....
Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark
Houston Texans
Ogunbowale gets a ‘kick’ out of Texans’ 39-37 win over Buccaneers
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Raptors overcome 22-point deficit, beat Spurs 123-116 in OT