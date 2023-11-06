Remembering Horace Hamilton: Burleson County’s last known Pearl Harbor survivor

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Horace Hamilton, Burleson County’s last known Pearl Harbor survivor recently passed away at the age of 99, leaving behind a lasting legacy for generations to admire. At the age of 17, Horace Hamilton enlisted in the US Navy, and after completing boot camp, he received orders to report to Pearl Harbor.

Following his return from the war, he met the love of his life, Virginia, and together they started a family in Houston, eventually settling down in Caldwell.

While reflecting on his remarkable life, his daughters, Linda Hamilton Terry and Brenda Hamilton Moore, both describe their father as an incredible man, a man for all seasons.

‘People know him, people remember him, and he had a skill set that was phenomenal. I know you may think I’m biased because he’s my daddy, but he could do anything,’ said Terry.

‘He did so much for everyone, but he was still a devoted father and a family man. The family loved him, and he always enjoyed cooking and spending time with his loved ones,’ added Moore.

Those who knew Hamilton attest that he left a lasting legacy throughout the Brazos Valley, never meeting a stranger and always eager to give back, especially to other veterans. Family friend Ellen Fuller accompanied him as he laid a wreath at the grave of former President George H.W. Bush in 2021, who also served during World War II. ‘He touched so many lives, was active in his community, and passionately shared history with school kids. His legacy is truly tremendous,’ said Fuller.

Although physically gone, Hamilton’s family and friends are adamant that he will never be forgotten. And as the Navy saying goes, ‘Fair winds and following seas.’

Funeral services for Mr. Hamilton are scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell, with burial and military honors to follow at the Cook-Walden Capital Park in Pflugerville. A visitation for Mr. Hamilton will also be held at the Strickland Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, there will be a patriot guard motorcycle escort from the services in Caldwell to Pflugerville.

