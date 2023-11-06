Salado ISD proposes bonds on the ballot to keep up with rapidly increasing enrollment

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado Independent School District is proposing two bonds on the ballot this election that will help the district keep up with rapidly increasing enrollment.

The bonds are listed on the ballot as Proposition A and Proposition B. The district said the bonds will not increase the tax rate.

Proposition A is an almost $236 million bond that would build a new high school, redo Thomas Arnold Elementary, and repurpose the existing high school building for the elementary to move in. The bond would also provide technology upgrades and priority maintenance.

The main focus is to increase capacity and space for both elementary and high school students.

Proposition B is a $34 million bond that will build a new, larger stadium and athletic complex.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny said, right now, high school athletes have to practice in varying facilities because the high school does not have enough room for everyone. This bond would allow all athletes to be able to practice in one large facility.

“Both the elementary and the high school are over capacity already,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny said. “Every year, we keep adding more and more students.”

In addition to the high school and elementary being overcrowded with students, Novotny said the football stadium and athletic facility is experiencing similar issues.

He said the current stadium was built in 1979 when the district had 400 students and was a 1A Division, according to the UIL. Now, it is a 4A Division school with about 2,300 students, which is almost six times

“There is not adequate seating,” he said. “There is not adequate parking, and that stadium is landlocked.”

The district also expects its enrollment to nearly double in less than 10 years.

“If you base the growth on percentage growth, we are the fastest growing district” Novotny said. “That’s really what impacts your facilities...When we grow by 1,000 kids, we only have three schools to spread them out over, so it really impacts us more from a facility standpoint because of the percentage growth for us.”

Meanwhile, the district is also expecting a boom in enrollment because of large subdivisions set to develop in the Salado area.

Novotny said Salano Ranch is one of the subdivisions building 14,000 homes in South Salado. He said about 80% of the homes will be in Salado ISD and the others will be in Florence and Jarrell districts.

Salano Ranch is planning to start building homes in the next two to three years.

The district is also preparing for another new subdivision to spike enrollment. Novotny said Mustang Springs is planning to build around 900 homes. It is still waiting for approval in order to begin development.

“It’s going to be a lot of more kids that will be coming to our district,” he said. “We need to plan for those additional students.”

Novotny said these bonds will not increase the property tax rate. The tax rate is split into two different ways the district can utilize funds, the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) tax rate and the Interest and Sinking tax rate (I&S). The M&O goes toward day-to-day operations, salaries, supplies, etc. The I&S goes toward school bonds.

Novotny said the M&O rate has been dropping over the past few years and is now about 67 cents. In 2022, it was 85 cents.

The I&S rate has stayed the same at 0.50 because it is the maximum allowed. He said the overall property tax rate is $1.16, which is the lowest the district has had in more than 30 years. He said, it actually decreased by about 18 cents compared to last year.

However, the bonds increase the number of years residents would have to pay the maximum I&S tax rate.

“If this bond doesn’t get approved or any other bonds in the next ten years, in about ten years, our current bonds would be paid off,” he said. “This would extend that out further, but it won’t raise the tax rate.”

Designs are still in the works for the new and repurposed campuses and facilities, but, if approved, the high school is expected to be built by 2026.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Salado ISD voters will be able to cast their ballot at Salado Church of Christ Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

