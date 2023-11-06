Semi-truck chase leads to arrest of driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in an 18-wheeler in the Houston area Saturday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the Nov. 4 chase started when the Patton Village Police Department received a call about an 18-wheeler driving erratically.

MCSO said the chase started there, passed through Harris County and continued into Fort Bend County.

Houston Police Department, Texas DPS and other agencies assisted in the chase.

The chase caused a crash at Falcon Landing Boulevard and Gaston Road.

The driver, identified as Christopher John Lubowski, 51, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested on charges of felony evading and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

